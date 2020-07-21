Singapore, Malaysia reach agreement on Rapid Transit System project

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong says Putrajaya and Singapore have finalised agreements on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project.

At a press conference today, he said the leaders of the two countries, Muhyiddin Yassin and Lee Hsien Loong, would witness the signing of the agreements at Tambak Johor on July 30.

“This shows that the RTS project has reached a level where both countries have agreed to sign the agreements. Surely the relevant approvals to start the work will be obtained soon.”

He said the six-year project would be split into two phases, with construction works to begin in January next year.

He added that the estimated cost of the entire project was about RM3.7 billion, including land reclamation, the acquisition of private land, construction of a depot and security systems.

The RTS itself, which will use a Light Rail Transit or LRT system, will account for RM3.2 billion including maintenance costs.

“The government will fund the project through Danainfra Nasional Bhd instead of passing it to a private entity and paying it subsequently,” he said, adding that his ministry was working closely with the finance ministry on the matter.

As for fares, Wee said these would be announced later although passengers will pay the same amount albeit in different currencies.

The 4km RTS Link will connect Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru to Woodlands in Singapore.

It is expected to ferry up to 10,000 passengers per hour each way.

