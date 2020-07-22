2 new Covid-19 clusters detected

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry announced two new Covid-19 clusters today, bringing the total number of active clusters to 21.

Fifteen of the 21 active clusters were detected over the last 11 days.

Today’s first new cluster in Port Klang involves four seamen on a ship while the second new cluster involves two patients who were on a plane from Melbourne to Kuching via Kuala Lumpur.

