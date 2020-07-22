40 tabligh members to return from India today

PETALING JAYA: Forty Malaysians from a tabligh group stranded in India will return home today, said Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“They are from the group that did not return to Malaysia on July 17,” he said.

“Considering the risk of infection, they will all undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine at the Judicial and Legal Training Institute in Bangi.”

Ismail said the centre would be supervised by medical personnel from the health ministry and controlled by police.

He warned that visitors, including family members, are not allowed during the quarantine period.

Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein last week said 189 members of the Malaysian tabligh group, stranded in India, were in a “critical” situation as some were held for misusing their social visa passes for religious reasons.

He said most of them were stranded there after India imposed restrictive movement control rules in March to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ismail said 389 Malaysians returned yesterday via KLIA from Australia, Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates, and they were allowed to undergo self-quarantine at home.

He said 75 people were arrested by police yesterday for flouting regulations under the recovery movement control order after they were involved in public activities that did not allow for social distancing.

Three were remanded while 72 others were fined.

