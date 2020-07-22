Court refuses leave to Tony Pua over Najib withdrawing suit

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court today dismissed Damansara MP Tony Pua’s leave application to appeal against a Court of Appeal ruling last year that allowed former prime minister Najib Razak to withdraw his defamation suit against the DAP leader.

A three-member bench chaired by Nalini Pathmanathan said Pua did not cross the threshold of Section 96 of the Courts of Judicature Act to have the merits of his appeal heard.

“This issue raised is specific to the facts of this case,” said Nallini, who sat with Zabariah Yusof and Rhodzariah Bujang.

Section 96 requires an applicant to frame general legal questions of public advantage.

The bench also ordered Pua to pay Najib RM20,000 in costs.

Lawyer Mohd Hafarizam Harun appeared for Najib while Malik Imtiaz Sarwar represented Pua, who was in court.

In April 21, 2017, Najib sued Pua in his personal capacity, alleging that Pua had made defamatory statements against him in a video relating to the tabling of a private member’s bill to amend RUU 355.

Najib claimed the two-minute, 21-second video clip uploaded on Pua’s Facebook page, entitled “BN Govt abandons all bills to give precedence to PAS’ RUU355 Private Member’s Bill”, could be accessed widely and freely on the internet.

He also claimed the video contained words referring specifically to him and implying that he had abused his power by giving orders through the Cabinet to the Dewan Rakyat speaker to give way to Marang MP Abdul Hadi Awang to propose the bill.

In his video, Pua had said that the tabling of the bill was a charade to divert attention from the 1MDB fiasco and the RM2.6 billion found in Najib’s private accounts.

On Aug 4, 2017, Zaki allowed Najib’s application for an injunction to order Pua to remove the video from his Facebook page until the outcome of the defamation suit.

On Feb 14, 2018, the Court of Appeal upheld Zaki’s injunction ruling.

( Pua’s appeal on the injunction will be heard in the Federal Court tomorrow.)

Soon after the 14th general election in May 2018, Zaki allowed Najib to withdraw his defamation suit but ordered the Pekan MP to pay Pua RM30,000 in costs.

Pua then appealed to the Court of Appeal against the High Court ruling that allowed Najib to withdraw the suit when the outcome of the injunction had not been decided.

Last year, a bench chaired by Hamid Sultan Abu Backer, said the High Court should have awarded Pua damages over the injunction obtained by Najib pending the outcome of his suit.

Pua was unhappy over this decision that resulted in him going to the Federal Court which made a ruling today.

