Govt may review sale of TH Plantations’ assets

KUALA LUMPUR: The government may consider terminating the asset sale of TH Plantations Bhd (THP) as there are many matters that need to be reviewed, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of religious affairs Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said the sale of THP’s assets would not resolve the company’s debt burden. Instead, he said, it would require a debt restructuring to manage the cash flow.

“Seventy-five percent of loans taken by THP are from (parent company) Tabung Haji. The important question here is what’s all the hurry in selling (THP’s subsidiaries) when commodity prices are in the recovery process.”

He said this in response to Noh Omar’s (BN-Tanjong Karang) questions on the justification for the asset sale as well as on the area and number of plantations being disposed of.

