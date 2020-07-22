Guan Eng leaves MACC after 6-hour questioning

PUTRAJAYA: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng left the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) building here after being questioned for nearly six hours on the Penang undersea tunnel project.

Lim, the former Penang chief minister, arrived at the MACC headquarters at 1pm.

He was accompanied by Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo and Jelutong MP RSN Rayer.

Lim left the building at 7.13pm and hopped into a white Toyota Vellfire.

Lim is among the current and former state leaders who have been called to give their statements to MACC as part of its probe into the project.

Earlier this month, MACC chief Azam Baki said the agency’s probe into the RM6.3 billion project was centred on possible money laundering. He said he expected the probe to finish in two to three weeks.

So far, a former Penang Port Commission official has been arrested and three companies raided as part of the anti-graft agency’s probe into the project.

The RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel and three main roads project was mooted by the Penang government to alleviate traffic on the first bridge.

The 7.2km undersea tunnel will connect Pulau Tikus’ Pangkor Road and Bagan Ajam in Butterworth. If the result of its feasibility study is positive, construction will begin in 2023.

Rayer later told reporters that his client was called in as a witness in the anti-graft agency’s probe into the undersea tunnel.

He also revealed that Lim was not feeling well and had obtained a medical certificate for today and tomorrow.

“But as we received a notice to come today, we are cooperating with them.”

Rayer said Lim was asked to return to give his statement to MACC on Saturday morning.

