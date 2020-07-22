Hubby of YouTube star remanded for possession of offensive weapon

IPOH: The husband of a YouTube sensation has been remanded for three days starting today to assist the investigation into an allegation of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nabihah Mohd Noor at the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court today to enable the investigation to be conducted under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

It is learnt that yesterday, the 29-year-old, who was allegedly intoxicated, had carried a sickle to the maternity ward at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital looking for a relative, causing a commotion believed to be due to a family misunderstanding.

He was arrested by the police soon after.

Ipoh district police chief A Asmadi Abdul Aziz confirmed the incident, saying that the case is being investigated.

