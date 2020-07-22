Human rights body criticises Malaysia’s prosecution of Rohingya refugees

PETALING JAYA: An international human rights body has criticised Putrajaya’s prosecution of some 40 Rohingya refugees who tried to enter the country three months ago through Malaysian waters.

In a statement, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Malaysia should ensure the refugees are protected in accordance with international law.

The refugees were sentenced to seven months in prison, while 14 children were sent to shelters.

Of the 31 adult men, 27 face three strokes of the cane. Their lawyer has submitted an application to set aside the sentence.

“Malaysia is unlawfully treating as criminals, people who fled atrocities in Myanmar,” said HRW deputy Asia director Phil Robertson.

“Rohingya arriving by boat should be considered as refugees who have a right to protection under international law.”

The government has taken a firm stand against allowing boats carrying refugees to land while keeping undocumented migrants out of the country citing the Covid-19 threat.

HRW said while Putrajaya appeared to have temporarily ended the practice of pushing the boats back to sea, Rohingya refugees who reached Malaysian waters were being detained and prosecuted for illegal entry into the country.

HRW also said Malaysia should stop prosecuting refugees for immigration violations and withdraw the charges against them.

It called on the government to give the United Nations Refugee Agency access to the Rohingya currently detained at immigration detention facilities which it said were “overcrowded and unsanitary”.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



