Let MPs contest under party, not individual names, says Umno man

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno MP Nazri Aziz today suggested that laws be amended to allow MPs to contest under political parties instead of individual names in order to put a stop to the practice of party-hopping.

“If we amend (the laws) like this, we can stop corruption,” he said, adding that some MPs viewed such opportunities as occasions to sell their seats.

“The other side has 109 (seats), here we have 111. For two or three MPs, this could be their harvesting time or the time to look for money,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat.

Adding that the present practice is open to corruption, he said: “With new laws, when the individual MP resigns, he does not take the party with him.”

He was referring to the recent vote in the Dewan Rakyat in which a slim majority voted for the removal of speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof in a motion brought by the government.

The motion received the support of 111 MPs while 109 voted against it.

Nazri said it was time for the nation to move forward and ensure that similar incidents do not happen once the people have voted.

He also said anti-party hopping laws should not be allowed as they go against the right to association.

“We follow Westminster law,” he said. “There are constituencies but we do not need to name the individuals (candidates).

“They can contest under the party logo.”

He added that the slim margin of victory could open the door to corruption as the coalition seeks the majority to rule Putrajaya.

He also said several state governments had already collapsed after assemblymen switched parties.

Adding that it was seen as unethical for politicians to switch camps since the new government was not one chosen by the people, he reiterated the need for the nation to move forward.

“If the people have chosen a party, it should be for the full term.”

He added that Pakatan Harapan was chosen to manage the country but had collapsed due to internal issues.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



