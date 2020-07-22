Let professionals, not MPs, head GLCs handling social issues, says Hannah Yeoh

KUALA LUMPUR: Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said today professionals should be leading government-linked companies (GLCs), such as Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN), instead of MPs as these agencies deal with social issues and the people’s welfare.

The former deputy women, family and community development minister said this was not about politics but about ensuring that these agencies were capable of carrying out measures to handle such issues.

“If we have the wrong intervention, we’ll have the wrong outcome, especially for social issues,” she said at a press conference at Parliament today.

Yeoh asked why Putrajaya was hasty in terminating the contract of former YKN CEO Che Asmah Ibrahim two weeks into the movement control order (MCO) and had not appointed a successor yet.

She said the agency was particularly crucial when the MCO first came into effect as it helped contribute aid to families in need.

“Usually, when we take drastic measures to remove someone it’s usually because of misconduct. But there’s no misconduct here. She was a suitable candidate who was sadly removed when the MCO started, when YKN was busy launching Tabung Prihatin YKN to protect the welfare of those in need.”

She said a similar case happened with the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), which saw Parit MP Mohd Nizar Zakaria being appointed chairman last month following the removal of Dr Narimah Awin.

In a written answer to Yeoh, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun said Nizar was appointed as there was a need to follow the new government’s direction, adding that she believed he had a high level of integrity.

Yeoh expressed disappointment over Rina’s answer, pointing out that Rina had not answered her questions on the process of Nizar’s appointment and the wages and allowances he would enjoy as chairman.

