LHDN wins bid to get RM1.69 bil tax arrears from Najib through summary judgment

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today allowed the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) to proceed with a summary judgment to recover over RM1.69 billion additional tax arrears from former prime minister Najib Razak.

Judge Ahmad Bache said that under the Income Tax Act, the court has no powers to entertain any pleas from individuals, who wanted to dispute the taxmen’s assessment against them.

“Once LHDN has served the notice of assessment to the defendant (Najib), the court has no power to entertain the plea on the sum the government is seeking to recover on grounds that it is excessive or was wrongly accessed.

“He raised the defence that the sum he received was in a form of donation and the donation was not taxable under the law.

“However, these facts should be heard by the Special Commissioners of Income Tax. The court is not the appropriate forum to decide,” he said, adding that Najib has also filed an appeal against LHDN’s notice of assessment to the tribunal.

Summary judgment is a proceeding where the court decides on a case, through written submissions, without a full trial and calling witnesses.

LHDN filed a lawsuit against Najib last year, claiming tax arrears of over RM1.69 billion.

