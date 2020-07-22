Najib wants to clear his name before deciding on forgiving Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak said he will focus on clearing his name in court first before deciding on whether to forgive his successor, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, over the attacks on him.

Najib is facing 42 charges of corruption and abuse of power over transactions involving billions of dollars linked to 1MDB and SRC International.

“And once I have cleared my name, God willing, I will decide on what to do next as Mahathir’s attacks (on me) are extreme and too personal,” he said in an interview with Sinar Harian.

The Pekan MP said this when asked if he was prepared to forgive Mahathir following the numerous allegations levelled against him.

Najib also said he would never hit anyone below the belt in his posts on social media.

“We would focus more on policy, ideas and suggestions,” he said, adding that he may once in a while lace it with sarcasm.

Recently, Mahathir defended his criticisms against Najib on grounds that the latter was the cause of the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government.

