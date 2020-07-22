Probe those behind secret recording purportedly of PM, says Shahidan

KUALA LUMPUR: Arau MP Shahidan Kassim has urged police to probe those who were behind the recording and publishing of an audio recording purportedly of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin enticing Umno leaders to join his party with promises of positions in the Cabinet and government-linked companies (GLCs).

In a press conference at Parliament today, Shahidan said those responsible for secretly recording the meeting had breached the right to privacy of those present.

He also defended the contents of the recording, maintaining that the things mentioned in the meeting were just talk.

“What’s important is that this is just planning, cakap-cakap (talking). It is not something that happened. If we want to investigate, it has to be on something that has happened. People can say and plan all sorts of things,” he said.

“The police must probe and come up with a statement. Can people spy, send spies or can people from inside spy and publish (recordings)? Is this allowed?

“If it is allowed, then it’s a problem for the country. The personal rights of people must be defended.”

Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh yesterday tried to play the audio recording in the Dewan Rakyat but was promptly stopped by deputy speaker Azalina Othman Said.

He initially asked MPs if the person behind an alleged leaked audio recording was Muhyiddin enticing Umno leaders to join his party with promises of positions in the Cabinet and GLCs.

He also asked for updates on the police reports made over the audio recording, adding that an offence would have been committed if the voice in the recording was indeed that of Muhyiddin.

Reports have been lodged with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission over the recording since its release in May.

