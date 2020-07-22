We’re being offered money, positions to defect, claim Sabah DAP reps

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah DAP is claiming almost all its seven assemblymen have been offered money and positions to defect amid claims that the state government will soon fall to the opposition.

Two of its assemblymen, Kapayan rep Jannie Lasimbang and Elopura rep Calving Chong, lodged police reports after being visited by what they claimed to be “political agents” from “the other side” over the past two days.

In a move to show solidarity for the party and the Warisan-led state government, almost all the reps joined a press conference, which was held to also share their experiences on the alleged attempts at the state DAP headquarters here today.

Some joined online from Kuala Lumpur while others from the Sabah east coast.

Sri Tanjung assemblyman Jimmy Wong and nominated rep Ronnie Loh Ee Eng were however not represented.

The party said Wong could not be at the press conference as he was resting at home in Tawau while Ronnie is not available but the party had been in contact with him.

Sabah DAP chief Frankie Poon, the lone assemblyman who was not approached with such offers, strongly condemned the alleged attempts on his party leaders, saying the party and assemblymen were not for sale.

“Enough is enough. We have been in the opposition since day one and we have no issue being there again,” the state health minister told reporters.

“But now we are in the state government and we want to focus on helping the people.

“We will not betray the mandate and trust given to us by voters since 2018.

“So my advice to the people out there is to stop wasting time on us (with your offers to defect).”

Lasimbang claimed three men came to her house here yesterday, adding she thought they were constituents seeking her help.

She said the men then told her they were representing the son of a Sabah political figure.

“They asked me to leave DAP and join the opposition. After hearing that, I didn’t even want to go beyond that and what they wanted to offer. I told them it was wrong to make such offers.

“They said they wanted to form a new state government, saying the current one had failed to fulfil its election promises but I told them to let us finish our term and then let the people decide at the next election.

“I’m very clear about our mandate —I am no frog (to jump to another party).

“It’s very wrong for them to do that. Imagine three men coming to my house when I am alone with my children,” Lasimbang said.

Chong said he had been receiving calls from unknown people making such offers over the previous weeks but the calls had increased over the past week.

“But today was too much. Someone called me at 5am and arrived at my house at 6.15am when my children had not even gone to school.

“They even knew which floor I was staying. I feel very unsafe, upset and uncomfortable about all of this.

“They offered me money and position and threatened that if I didn’t join them, I could get in trouble with government agencies. I declined.

“So please leave us alone and stop harassing me. Respect my privacy.”

Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe and Likas rep Tan Lee Fatt claimed they were both offered deputy chief minister posts, besides money.

“In fact, besides Lee, both Chong and Jimmy Wong were offered the same DCM posts.

“I don’t know how many DCM posts there are around for them to offer,” said Phoong, who is the Sabah youth and sports minister.

