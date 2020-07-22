Why fear me if I am nothing, Mukhriz tells Umno MP

KUALA LUMPUR: Mukhriz Mahathir told an Umno veteran today not to fear him if he is “nothing”.

He said this during an argument with Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (BN-Pasir Salak) at the Dewan Rakyat when he was talking about the lessons to be learned from 1MDB.

Tajuddin said he was disappointed that the Jerlun MP had nothing else to talk about in the debate.

“You keep going back to Najib Razak and 1MDB. Don’t you have any other topic? The rakyat are also fed up. If you want to talk, there is also a lot to talk about you and your family, there are a lot of stories like making billions of ringgit. What is the business (you are involved in)? ” Tajuddin asked.

He asked Mukhriz about his position as “board member in hundreds” of companies.

“This is like your father, back to the same issues,” he said, referring to Dr Mahathir Mohamad who has been attacking Najib.

Tajuddin then told Mukhriz not to make accusations and to allow the court to decide on the 1MDB case.

When Mukhriz said there seemed to be a lot of innuendos in what Tajuddin had said, the latter again stood up to say, “We have pictures to distribute”. But he did not elaborate.

Mukhriz then continued speaking, stating that the 1MDB case took place when Umno leaders were holding high positions and that those who had questioned the 1MDB case were sacked. Umno, he said, had failed to control corruption.

Tajuddin then retorted: “You are here because of Umno. Without Umno you are nothing.”

Mukhriz replied: “You should not fear me if I am nothing, YB.”

Mukhriz continued, asking why corruption could take place in a party that claimed to fight for race, religion and country.

“I want to suggest that any political party that goes against its constitution should be banned by RoS,” he said, referring to the Registrar of Societies.

He said if corruption occurred, it meant the leadership and the party members had failed to carry out their responsibilities.

“Now it is happening again. Politicians are appointed again to head GLCs, with the aim of getting their support,” Mukhriz added.

