Probe into Mindef land swap deals going on, says MACC chief

MACC is calling a few more witnesses because it has opened a few investigation papers into the land swap deals.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is still investigating land swap deals involving the defence ministry and private companies, the anti-graft agency’s chief Azam Baki said today.

Without going into details, Azam said some cases were found to have no criminal elements, while there were some where the land swaps did not even happen.

“Investigations have been done, but there are some that haven’t been completed. For now, I can’t announce a decision on the cases.

MACC chief Azam Baki.

“Our officers are calling a few more witnesses because we’ve opened a few investigation papers,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

Last year, former defence minister Mohamad Sabu claimed that the deals had caused RM500 million in losses to the government and involved private companies building army barracks in return for prime land owned by the defence ministry.

The defence ministry had also lodged numerous reports with the MACC last year over the land swap deals.


