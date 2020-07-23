We are expecting a change in Sabah govt, says Kimanis MP

KUALA LUMPUR: Kimanis Barisan Nasional MP Mohamad Alamin has further fuelled speculation over a possible collapse of the Warisan-led Sabah state government saying that he was expecting it to happen.

“We expect that this will happen, but how soon? That, we are not sure,” he said during a press conference at Parliament today.

He said speculation is growing stronger about a change in the state government.

It was reported yesterday that Sabah could see a change in government with a number of assemblymen aligned to the ruling coalition looking to switch sides.

According to sources, the opposition is close to securing a simple majority after several elected representatives were said to have agreed to align themselves to it.

The state opposition, comprising Umno, PPBM, STAR and PBS, now has 20 assemblymen, including three independents, one of whom is nominated.

They need 13 more seats to attain a simple majority in the 65-seat state assembly to unseat the state government, made up of Warisan, Upko, DAP and PKR, led by Chief Minister Shafie Apdal.



