8 men held in child rape and prostitution case

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested eight men today in connection with the case of a child who was allegedly raped and prostituted by her father.

In a statement, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department director Fadzil Ahmat said the suspects are a Malaysian man and seven foreigners.

“They will be taken to Kajang Court on July 25 for a new remand application,” he said.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 376B / 372 of the Penal Code & Section 43 (1) (a) of the Child Act.

Investigation papers have been referred to the Selangor deputy public prosecutor and action will be taken under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007 in addition to the Penal Code.

Previously, it was reported that the police were looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter for three years at their home in Kajang, after a report was lodged by the victim’s aunt.

According to Kajang district police chief Mohd Zaid Hassan, the victim was believed to have been raped by her biological father since she was just 10 years old.

Zaid said the suspect is alleged to have forced the victim to entertain more than 20 customers.

“The suspect is believed to have brought the customers home and forced the victim to cater to their sexual needs, but no payment was obtained,” he said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the police or Insp Vekram Sinnayah at 0194737108 @ 03-89114222.



