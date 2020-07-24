Ahmad Maslan fails to set aside money laundering, false statement charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today dismissed the application by Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan to drop the charges against him of money laundering and giving false statements.

Judge Azman Ahmad said the application filed by Ahmad, 54, on Feb 11 was premature.

He also said the charges against the former deputy finance minister were neither flawed nor groundless.

Ahmad is accused of involvement in money laundering by failing to state his real income regarding the RM2 million he received from former prime minister Najib Razak in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013. In doing so, he was alleged to have violated Section 113 (1(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

He was alleged to have received the money from Najib, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, through an AmIslamic Bank Bhd cheque dated Nov 27, 2013 which he personally cashed on the same day.

The offence was allegedly committed at the LHDN, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, on April 30, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4 (1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, imprisonment of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

On the second charge, Ahmad was accused of giving false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) when questioned by MACC investigating officer Mohd Zairi Zainal over the issue at the media conference room of Parliament building at Jalan Parlimen here between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on July 4, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 32 (8)c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM3 million, imprisonment of up to five years, or both upon conviction.



