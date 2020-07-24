Don’t travel to green zones, those from Kuching told

KUCHING: Those from Kuching are advised not to travel to other divisions, especially those classified as Covid-19 green zones in Sarawak.

This is due to the increase in the number of positive cases in the district.

State disaster management committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said Kuching people were only allowed to travel to other divisions if they are on official duty, need to go for medical check-ups, involved in essential services, have to visit sick relatives or attend funerals.

On a related matter, he said the committee had decided to postpone the admission for Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) pre-university students.

“We will inform them of the new date in the near future,” he added.

Uggah also said all Sarawakians returning from overseas,, and on transit through the peninsula, Labuan, Sabah, Brunei or Singapore, must undergo 14 days’ quarantine at their final destinations in Sarawak.

In addition, the use of face masks would be made compulsory at public places, public transport, shopping malls, markets, restaurants and sundry shops, starting Aug 1, he said.

Earlier, he also said Sarawak had recorded nine Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the total up to 641.

He said six of the cases were reported from Kuching while the other three were reported from Samarahan.

Of these, he said eight of the cases were from the Sentosa cluster (Sentosa Hospital), involving healthcare workers who were screened on July 22. This brought the total number of positive cases involving the cluster up to 16.

“The patients involved five males and three females. All of them were asymptomatic,” he said, adding that so far, 643 people linked to the cluster had been tested for the virus.

Following this, he said the public were not allowed to enter Sentosa Hospital.

“We’ll keep stringent control on who enters the hospital.

“We are taking all the precautionary measures and are currently conducting tests on all the hospital personnel.

“Doctors and nurses at the hospital are also not allowed to return home and have been told to stay at the hospital,” he said.

