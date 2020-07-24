Ku Nan’s RM1 million graft trial to resume on Nov 23

KUALA LUMPUR: Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s RM1 million corruption case will resume on Nov 23 following a failed bid to disqualify the trial judge on grounds of bias.

The date was fixed after deputy public prosecutor Lailawati Ali updated High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali on a Federal Court ruling last week.

A three-member bench, who allowed the prosecution’s appeal, ruled that judges were professionals and delivered judgments based on evidence.

Nazlan, who will continue to preside over the trial, also fixed hearing dates from Dec 1 to 16.

Two prosecution witnesses have testified so far before Nazlan, following which the recusal application was filed.

Last year, Nazlan dismissed the application by Tengku Adnan, popularly known as Ku Nan, to disqualify him but the Court of Appeal reversed that decision.

The Putrajaya MP had said he would not receive a fair trial as Nazlan knew the facts of his case after sentencing businessman Tan Eng Boon who pleaded guilty to abetment last September.

Nazlan fined Tan RM1.5 million for bribing Ku Nan over land deals involving the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

Tan, 70, pleaded guilty to an amended charge under Section 165 of the Penal Code which carries a two-year jail term, a fine or both upon conviction.

Ku Nan, meanwhile, was charged with receiving the RM1 million payment from Tan to approve an application by Nucleus Properties Sdn Bhd (now known as Paragon City Development Sdn Bhd) to increase the industrial plot ratio of a piece of land on Jalan Semarak.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Putra World Trade Centre CIMB bank branch on Dec 27, 2013.

Ku Nan was charged under Section 24(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act. If convicted, he could be jailed up to 20 years and fined five times the gratification amount received.



