No decision yet on longer school break for Aidiladha

GEORGE TOWN: The education ministry has not made a decision on the proposed allocation of special holidays for Aidiladha, which falls during the teaching period due to changes in the 2020 school calendar.

Deputy Education Minister Dr Mah Hang Soon said the ministry would announce any decisions on the need to amend the holiday.

“So far, there is no development on the matter,” he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Raja Tun Uda, Bayan Baru, today.

Previously, the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP), Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) and several NGOs had asked the education ministry to reconsider the school holidays in conjunction with Aidiladha on July 31.

The ministry’s amended academic calendar saw the school holidays for Aidiladha being shortened to just two days from July 31 to Aug 1.



