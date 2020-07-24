PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry today announced 21 new Covid-19 cases, with no deaths reported.

This brings the infection tally to 8,861, with 161 active cases still receiving treatment as of noon today.

Out of the 21 cases, 13 are Malaysians and the remainder are imported cases, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

He also announced that three recoveries were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 8,577, or 96.8 % of the total number of infections.

Five patients are still in the intensive care unit, with two needing respiratory assistance.

The total number of deaths in Malaysia remains at 123.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



