Shafie calls for probe into reports of attempts to buy out Sabah reps

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal today urged the authorities to investigate reports of attempts by purported political agents to buy out his assemblymen.

The Semporna MP said a number of his state reps had lodged police reports claiming they were approached by such people in recent days to join the opposition.

“I hope when we file police reports on such matters, the authorities concerned will look into them. We want to know the findings,” he told reporters at his office here today.

He said these probes must be done in detail to discover who sent the individuals to approach these assemblymen.

“We cannot leave it just like that because this will disrupt the peace not only in the state, but in the country as well.”

He said this after presenting the letter of appointment to Sabah’s new attorney-general, Brenndon Keith Soh.

Assemblymen aligned with the state coalition of Warisan, Upko, DAP and PKR claimed this week that political agents had approached them with offers of money and positions in exchange for switching camps.

These claims came amid talk of an impending collapse of the state government.

Sabah DAP claimed all but one of its assemblymen had been visited by such people while at least four Warisan state reps said they were similarly approached.

Of these, three lodged police reports after the alleged encounters: Warisan’s Moyog rep Jenifer Lasimbang, DAP’s Kapayan rep Jannie Lasimbang and Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun.

Speaking today, Shafie also rubbished claims by Sabah opposition leader and STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan that Warisan had threatened its assemblymen and even hid them for fear that they would jump ship.

“Why would I need to hide them?” he said. “They are moving around. I don’t micromanage people on the ground.”

He also insisted that the state government remained intact.

On talk that Warisan might become a national party, he said no decision had been made so far.

“I’m not saying yes or no, but we will look into it,” he added.

“It must be tabled in the party’s Supreme Council meeting first.”



