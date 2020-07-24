Social media users don’t need Finas licence, says minister

PETALING JAYA: Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah says the Cabinet has agreed that social media users are free to use existing platforms without having to apply for a licence from the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas).

“I would like to inform that the Cabinet has agreed and decided that social media users are free to use existing platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and others, including producing and uploading videos as usual without having to apply for a licence or worry about being sued by Finas,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the government would amend the Finas Act taking into account the “current situation”.

Saifuddin told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday that all film producers and media agencies, including individual media outlets and social media platforms, must apply for a licence from Finas before filming.

This sparked a backlash from MPs and internet users who said it was impractical in the age of social media.

Clarifying his comments yesterday, Saifuddin said the government did not intend to use the Finas Act to restrict the personal freedom of individuals on social media.

In his statement today, he said the government also reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the principles of media and individual freedom on social media sites.



