2 new clusters detected in JB and Kuching

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry said they had detected another two new Covid-19 clusters today, in Johor and Sarawak.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the two were the Bukit Tiram and Kuching construction company clusters.

“Two new positive cases were reported at a religious centre in Taman Bukit Tiram, Johor. Both patients were foreigners and workers in the centre.

“As for the construction company, we detected the index case on July 11.

“From our investigations, we identified 55 close contacts,” he said, adding that all of them had been screened and cleared of Covid-19.

Hisham added the health authorities are still tracing close contacts for the Kuching construction company cluster and probing the source of infection.

Meanwhile, he said the two workers at Bukit Tiram religious centre were having Covid-19 symptoms since July 15 but did not seek treatment. They were only confirmed positive on Friday (July 24).

“We have identified 10 of their close contacts. These people have taken their tests and are awaiting the results.

“We will be conducting active case detection on other close contacts. The source of infection is under probe.”

