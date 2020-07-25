PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry today reported 23 new Covid-19 cases. There were no deaths.

This brings the infection tally to 8,884 cases, with 167 active cases still receiving treatment as of noon today.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 17 cases were discharged today.

The death toll remains at 123 cases.

Hisham said that from the 23 cases today, six were imported and the remaining 17 were local transmissions.

“The six imported cases involved four locals and two foreigners who came to Malaysia from Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia,” he said in a statement.

Noor Hisham added the 17 local transmissions involved 10 locals and seven foreigners.

The DG said the cases involving foreigners came from the Bukit Jalil detention centre in Kuala Lumpur as well as in various locations in Selangor and Johor.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said there are two cases involving Malaysians detected in Johor under the Kluang old folks’ home cluster and one during workplace screening.

“The remaining eight cases involving Malaysians were found in Sarawak, namely from the Sentosa hospital cluster (4), Kuching engineering cluster (1), Kuching construction company cluster (1), Kuching airport entry point (1), and another from workplace screening,” he added.

Noor Hisham said currently three patients are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), with another two needing assistance for breathing.

“We hope the public will continue to observe the SOPs and practise social distancing.

“We also encourage the people to wear face masks,” he added.

