Azalina defends appointment as deputy speaker

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azalina Othman Said has defended her appointment to the post following the filing of a legal challenge by five MPs, including Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a statement today, Azalina, who is a lawyer, said Article 63(1) of the Federal Constitution said the legality of parliamentary proceedings cannot be questioned in any court.

She cited the Federal Court’s ruling on the case of former Perak state assembly speaker V Sivakumar and R Ganesan that the house had the power to appoint or replace a speaker and the issue of who was legally appointed as speaker was outside the authority of the judiciary.

“In fact YB Teluk Intan (Nga Kor Ming) resigned as deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker before the motion on my appointment under the Standing Orders was read. So I do not see any violation of the Standing Orders or Federal Constitution.”

It was previously reported that former prime minister Mahathir and four other MPs aligned to him had filed an originating summons challenging the appointments of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Harun and Azalina.

The five, who are seeking a declaration that the speaker’s position has been vacant since July 13, said the appointments of Azhar and Azalina were unconstitutional as they violated Article 57 of the Federal Constitution and Orders 3, 4, 6 and 47 of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders.

In the statement today, Azalina said she would leave it to the courts to decide.

In filing the originating summons, Mahathir said a 14-day notice must be given for MPs to propose names once the positions of speaker and deputy speaker were vacant.

He also said the appointments must go through a process of nomination and debate, and be put to vote in order to be complete and legal.

Joining Mahathir as plaintiffs are Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun), Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam), Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu ) and Shahruddin Md Salleh (Sri Gading).

Deputy speaker Rashid Hasnon and Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin were named defendants alongside Azhar and Azalina.



