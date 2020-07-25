Coming up: an urban farm on 13 hectares of idle land in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Some 13.76ha of idle land in Putrajaya are to be used for urban farming, Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said today.

“In Putrajaya, there is still plenty of land, including those idle for four to five years. So, we can consider productive activities to use the land,” he said.

Such activities included a proposal by Putrajaya Corporation to use 13.76ha in Presint 20 to create a mega-urban farm.

Annuar spoke to reporters after opening Malaysia’s first recycling learning centre at Presint 5 here.

He said the ministry would also study the use of suitable local flowering plants to decorate the landscape along the protocol roads in Putrajaya.

Annuar said a Quranic Village, costing about RM150 million, is being planned to make the federal territory a centre for the learning of the Quran.

The village would have a mosque and a few studios. “We will expand Putrajaya as a place on how knowledge of the Quran can be shared with the public in a more effective and meaningful form,” he said.

At a function here, 50 copies of the al-Quran Mushaf Putrajaya (collection of pages or written copy from the Quran), published in conjunction with Putrajaya’s silver jubilee celebration, were contributed to the main surau at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur.



