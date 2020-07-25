Dr M to decide on a party after PPBM suit verdict

LANGKAWI: Former PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad hinted today that he might form a new party if he fails in a High Court suit to nullify the termination of his membership in the party.

Mahathir said he and his team would also consider other options such as joining an existing party if the court did not rule in his favour.

“If we want to contest in a general election, we need a party. So, we have to wait for the court ruling to decide whether to set up a party or not. We will also study the possibility of joining another party but nothing has been decided yet,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a constituency event. Mahathir is MP for Langkawi.

On July 9, the Kuala Lumpur High Court set Aug 7 to decide on an application by PPBM president Muhyidin Yassin and three others to strike out the suit filed by Mahathir and four others over the nullification of their membership in Bersatu.



