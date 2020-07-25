Guan Eng arrives at MACC to give statement again

PUTRAJAYA: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here to give his statement to the authorities.

This is the second time this week that Lim has been called in by the MACC.

On Wednesday, Lim spent six-hours at the MACC headquarters to assist in their investigations into the Penang undersea tunnel project.

Lim arrived at 12.35pm, accompanied by his lawyer RSN Rayer.

The former finance minister was scheduled to arrive at 10am but was delayed when his car had a flat tyre.

Previously, Rayer said Lim was called in as a witness in the investigations.

Lim is among the current and former state leaders who have been called to give their statements to MACC as part of its probe into the project.

Earlier this month, MACC chief Azam Baki said the agency’s probe into the RM6.3 billion project was centred on possible money laundering. He said he expected the probe to finish in two to three weeks.

So far, a former Penang Port Commission official has been arrested and three companies raided as part of the anti-graft agency’s probe into the project.

The RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel and three main roads project was mooted by the Penang government to alleviate traffic on the first bridge.

The 7.2km undersea tunnel will connect Pulau Tikus’ Pangkor Road and Bagan Ajam in Butterworth. If the result of its feasibility study is positive, construction will begin in 2023.



