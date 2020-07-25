Guan Eng out after 7 hours, back tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng left the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters here this evening after 7 hours of questioning since noon today.

He is expected to face further questioning as part of an MACC investigation into a multi-billion undersea tunnel linked to highway projects that form part of the Penang Transport Master Plan.

Lim, who is DAP secretary-general, was accompanied by his lawyer RSN Rayer, in the second round of questioning at MACC this week.

On Wednesday, Lim spent six-hours at the MACC headquarters to assist in their investigations into the Penang undersea tunnel project.

Lim had been scheduled to arrive at MACC at 10am but was delayed when his car had a flat tyre.

Earlier this month, MACC chief Azam Baki said the investigation into the RM6.3 billion project was centred on possible money laundering. He said he expected the investigation to end in two to three weeks.

Lim is among several current and former state leaders who have been called to give their statements. A former chairman of the Penang Port Commission was arrested recently, and later released on bail, and three companies raided as part of the investigations.

The RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel and three main roads was mooted by the Penang government to alleviate traffic congestion. The 7.2km undersea tunnel will connect Pangkor Road on the island to Bagan Ajam in Butterworth.



