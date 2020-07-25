Justice not served in 1MDB scandal until all players tried in court, says PH

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan said today the “main characters” in the 1MDB scandal must be brought to court as justice has yet to be served following the settlement between Goldman Sachs and Putrajaya over 1MDB funds.

In a statement signed by its three component party leaders, Anwar Ibrahim (PKR), Lim Guan Eng (DAP) and Mohamad Sabu (Amanah), PH said: “The return of the funds is evidence that various crimes took place then (in the past).

“Pakatan Harapan stresses that all the main characters in the 1MDB ‘scam’ must face trial in court.”

This, they said included the individual identified by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) as “Malaysian Official 1” and fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low who has yet to be detained.

Yesterday, the US investment bank agreed to a total settlement of US$3.9 billion (RM16.6 billion) to resolve outstanding charges and claims related to the three bond transactions that the company had structured and arranged for 1MDB.

In total, RM19 billion in 1MDB funds would be returned to Malaysia. This includes money returned by the DoJ previously.

The latest settlement represents a significant increase compared with the earlier offer of US$1.75 billion made by Goldman Sachs to the government in 2019.

PH, the former ruling coalition, said it had not agreed with Goldman Sachs’ offer to only return US$1.75 billion as the full amount sought was US$7.5 billion.

Yesterday, after announcing the settlement, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Putrajaya would continue efforts to retrieve other 1MDB assets from related individuals and parties involved in the scandal.



