Kuching declared red zone, hospital closed

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuching has been categorised as a red zone after 41 Covid-19 cases were detected at noon today, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said Hospital Sentosa in Kuching has been closed to the public and all its employees have been placed under quarantine at the hospital.

”There are four new cases in the Hospital Sentosa cluster. (A total of) 677 individuals have been screened and tested, 657 are still waiting for their results and Kuching, Sarawak has become a red zone,” he said in a statement on his Facebook today.

He said close contact tracing has been undertaken.

Malaysia recorded 23 new Covid-19 cases today, compared to 21 yesterday.

