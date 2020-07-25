Cops to arrest 2,900 people who skipped second Covid-19 test

PETALING JAYA: Police will arrest and charge in court 2,897 individuals under home quarantine who failed to show up to undergo their second Covid-19 tests.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in a statement, said police will go out from Monday to look for these offenders.

He said that up till yesterday, 319 individuals had returned to Malaysia from 12 countries, namely Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, the United Arab Emirates, China and Australia.

They had been placed under mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, about 9,600 people are still under home quarantine and health ministry staff, along with police officers, will conduct spot checks at their homes to ensure these people adhere to the SOPs.

Ismail also said police arrested 330 individuals yesterday for flouting the recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations.

“Out of that, 304 people were slapped with compound fines while 23 were remanded and three others are out on police bail.

“They were involved in activities that made social distancing difficult,” he added.

Ismail said between April 20 and July 24, the Construction Industry Development Board (CIBD) had instructed 19 construction sites to be shut down for failing to adhere to SOPs.

“Checks were conducted yesterday on 25 construction sites across the country.

“Four of them did not adhere to the SOPs and were given advice. One construction site was not operating,” he said, adding that the other 20 sites had complied with the SOPs.

