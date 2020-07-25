State elections best way to resolve political turmoil in Johor, says Nur Jazlan

PETALING JAYA: Johor Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamad said the best solution for Johor is to have state elections if Pakatan Harapan continues to “create problems” for the Perikatan Nasional state administration.

Sinar Harian reported him as saying that Johor Umno was also prepared for the possibility of a general election.

“We are ready for an election,” Nur Jazlan said in response to a proposal that state elections be called to resolve political turmoil in the state.

He added that Johor Umno had been prepared to face the possibility of an election since two months ago.

The former deputy minister also said Umno and PAS, who are members of Muafakat Nasional, will meet on Sunday to discuss issues related to a general election or state election.

However, Nur Jazlan said PPBM was excluded from the meeting.

“PPBM thinks it is strong enough and does not need to join anyone. We are the ones that need to join them,” he jokingly said.



