Sugu Pavithra’s YouTube channel goes blank

PETALING JAYA: All contents from Sugu Pavithra, the popular YouTube cooking channel, have been removed and the page now bears only a notice stating the channel does not have any content.

The disappearance of the videos comes days after family problems of the couple, S. Pavithra and her husband M. Sugu erupted in public.

After the incident, Pavithra had said she and her husband just wanted to focus on their YouTube channel and live a simple life.

Five days ago, Sugu was charged at the Sessions Court with unlawful possession of a 26-inch sickle at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun’s parking compound. He was later charged again in the afternoon at the same court with hitting his wife on the same day.

The former plantation labourer was accused of hitting 28-year-old Pavithra using a handphone and a sickle which caused injuries to her lips, left cheek and right arm.

Their channel, which was set up on Jan 28, had gathered a huge following of 786,000 subscribers and has been viewed almost 35 million times.

Last Monday, Pavithra received the title ‘Ipoh City Icon’ from Mayor Rumaizi Baharin @ Md Daud in recognition of her immense contribution to the city via her cooking channel.

But the couple have rejected the award, stating that there are more deserving people to receive the award.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had also acknowledged her contributions and gave the couple a camera tripod, microwave oven, rice cooker and cooking utensils on May 16.

The couple became YouTube sensations after they uploaded a series of cooking videos under the “Sugu Pavithra” channel during the Covid-19 lockdown period.



