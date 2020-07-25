Symbolic celebrations instead of National Day parade this year

KUANTAN: The National Day parade this year will be replaced with a more symbolic programme, Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said today.

He said the cancellation was because of the ongoing implementation of the recovery movement control order as well as the existing threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said on July 8 that no parades or gatherings had been scheduled for the National Day celebration so far as they were big-scale events which would involve thousands of participants.

Saifuddin said at a press conference today that although there would be no parade, one of two other activities may still be held on Aug 31 and can be considered as symbolic to the celebration of the National Day.

“However, I cannot announce in detail yet because it will depend on the advice from the Ministry of Health and National Security Council,” he said.

Saifuddin said that RTM will broadcast a special National Day programme on the morning of Aug 31 so that the day will still be celebrated, although not as grandly as before. He also encouraged the public to fly the Malaysian flag until the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16.



