Your old jalopy could be a prize for car thieves, say police

KUALA LUMPUR: The public must change its perception that old model vehicles are overlooked by car thieves because older cars are in fact among the “hot items” among criminals at the moment, say police.

Cheras district police chief Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said old locally-made car models are often the choice of criminals because of the ready market for spare parts. The opportunity to steal them also often presented itself.

He said 1.33 million people live in Cheras and there are some areas that do not have proper parking, so owners have to park vehicles outside the gates and in areas with no security guards.

“This provides an opportunity and space for criminals to steal vehicles, by using only rulers and such. It does not require high-tech equipment.

“I want the community to change their perception that old model vehicles will not be stolen because we have received many such cases,” he said at the district police headquarters today.

However, Mokhsein said luxury vehicles were also targeted by criminals due to its wider market, including overseas.

According to him, 132 car theft and 264 motorcycle theft cases were reported since January, with 27 people arrested, compared to 366 cases of car theft and 562 cases of motorcycle theft in the same period last year.

He said those arrested for stealing vehicles were aged between 14 and 51. Some of them had prior criminal records for committing the same crime.

“Various preventive measures have been taken, including reminding the residents to be more vigilant as well as suggesting a more suitable area to park vehicles,” he said.

In another development, he said the crime index in Cheras district showed a decrease of 16.17%, a reduction of 148 cases from January till last Thursday.

Mokhsein said during the period, a total of 767 cases were recorded this year compared to 915 cases last year.



