Zuraida says she will abide by any decision Putrajaya makes on local govt polls

AMPANG: Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said today she will accept whatever decision the Perikatan Nasional (PH) government makes on reintroducing local council elections.

“I will concede if the government is against holding them (local elections).

“I’ll concede but in future, there may be a need for it,” she told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Zuraida’s push for the reintroduction of local council elections has come under fire from Umno, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs but the Ampang MP said she welcomed all views on the matter.

“I can’t stop them from saying what they want.”

Recently, Zuraida told the Dewan Rakyat that a paper on the implementation of local elections would be ready by mid-2021 and would be presented to Parliament if approved by the Cabinet.

She said local elections could empower local councils to make decisions and increase revenue.

But several PN MPs rejected the idea, with Barisan Nasional’s Noh Omar saying that local elections were a Pakatan Harapan (PH) idea.



