1 new Covid-19 death, 13 new cases

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia reported one new Covid-19 death today, bringing the death total to 124.

A total of 13 new cases were also reported, pushing the total number of patients so far to 8,897.

In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said two patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with one case needing respiratory assistance.

He said six patients have recovered, bringing the total number discharged so far to 8,600.

A total of 173 people are still being treated.

The latest death involves a 63-year-old woman in Sarawak who has a history of chronic illness.

“She developed symptoms, including a fever and cough, on July 3 and received treatment on July 9. She was referred to the Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment.”

The woman tested positive and her health deteriorated.

On the 13 new cases, Noor Hisham said they comprised three imported cases and 10 local infections.

The imported cases involved one Malaysian and two foreign nationals who returned from Pakistan, Kazakhstan and Indonesia.

The 10 local infections were recorded in Johor, Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak.

Seven of these cases are in Johor and involve one foreign national and six locals. All of the cases are from the Bukit Tiram cluster.

One case in Pahang involves a patient who underwent pre-operation screening, while the remaining cases in Sabah and Sarawak involve a close contact of a positive case and a case from the Sentosa cluster.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



