Boy, 14, is Sarawak’s second crocodile victim in three days

KUCHING: A 14-year-old boy has become the second victim of a crocodile attack in Sarawak in the past three days.

The teenager, identified as Ricky Ganya, was attacked and dragged into the water by a crocodile while out collecting snails with his aunt and two friends at a river in Rumat Dadat, Tanjung Manis in Mukah Division today.

On Friday, longhouse resident Kong Gindi, 47, was similarly attacked and dragged into the water by a crocodile, while washing his boat in Sungai Seduku, a tributary of Batang Lupar, near Tuntun Longhouse, Sri Aman.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said Kong Gindi’s friend, Saji Thomas, 52, was a witness to the attack while helping Kong Gindi with cleaning his boat by the riverside.

The crocodile bit Gindi on the leg and dragged him into the river. A search party later saw the crocodile by the riverbank about a kilometre away. “However, when the villagers approached, the crocodile dragged the victim again into the river.”



