DBKL upset as parents defy ban at children’s playground

KUALA LUMPUR: City Hall (DBKL) made an emotional appeal today to parents and the public not to defy a ban on using the children’s playground at Taman Botani Perdana here.

The city council said the rest of the park remains open from 7am to 7pm every day. A notice of closure has been posted to warn the public from bringing their children to the playground area as a measure to curb Covid-19.

“Control your children because they are innocent. As parents, you would not want to see your children for the last time. Does the public have any compassion for what will happen to our kids?” DBKL said in a posting on Facebook.

The council also posted several pictures of the closure notice, and of children and parents in the playground compound.

DBKL urged the public to play their part in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Public parks in the city were closed after the movement control order took effect from March 18.

After the MCO restrictions were relaxed, DBKL opened up the parks for jogging activities but other amenities remained closed, such as children’s playgrounds, exercise equipment, football fields and bookings for sports halls and fields.

However, Taman Tasik Titiwangsa was closed to the public after the local authorities said there were too many visitors going to the park. It was reported that Taman Tasik Titiwangsa is expected to reopen in September after DBKL conducts upgrading work on the park’s facilities.



