Ex-Johor MB questions push by Umno leader for early polls

PETALING JAYA: Former Johor menteri besar Osman Sapian has questioned the push by an Umno leader for state elections to be held as soon as possible even though they are not due until 2023.

Yesterday, Johor Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamad said the best solution for Johor is to hold state elections if Pakatan Harapan continues to “create problems” for the Perikatan Nasional state administration.

Nur Jazlan said the election machinery of Umno and PAS had been prepared for state and national polls since the past two months.

The former deputy home minister also said Umno and PAS, who are members of Muafakat Nasional, will meet to discuss issues related to a general or state election. However, PPBM will not be included.

Osman wondered if Nur Jazlan knew the exact date of the 15th general election or the state election. He also wondered if Nur Jazlan had the authority to set the date for the polls.

“I would like to ask him when the elections would be held. Does he know the date or is he fixing the date (for the polls)? We still have two-and-a-half years to go,” he told FMT.

The next elections must be held by May 9, 2023.

Osman said he feels Nur Jazlan is pushing for elections to be held because he may be aiming for a ministerial post.

“If he wins, he can become a minister, that’s all. Those who lost (in the last polls) will always want an election as soon as possible.”

In the last general election, Nur Jazlan lost to PH’s Salahuddin Ayub in his bid to defend the Pulai parliamentary seat after managing only 26,523 votes compared to 55,447 garnered by Salahuddin.

Osman said it would be better for Umno, PPBM and PAS – the three PN component parties – to continue working together instead of being at loggerheads.

The Kempas assemblyman also said ties between PPBM and Umno were good and denied allegations the two parties were not cooperating.

“If we were not cooperating, PN would have collapsed,” he said.



