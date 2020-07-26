Give other civil servants RM50 Cola raise, says Cuepacs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services has called on the government to give an additional RM50 a month in cost of living allowance (Cola) to civil servants in Grade 41 and above.

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said a similar increase should be given to civil servants serving in Sabah and Sarawak who are receiving a regional allowance.

“The Cola was raised in January for those in Grade 40 and below and the congress has decided that the increase should be extended to those in Grade 41 and above.

“At the same time, we also call on the government to give the additional RM50 to civil servants in Sabah and Sarawak since they are not eligible for Cola,” he said at a media conference here today.

The government had announced the RM50 increase in the monthly Cola for civil service support groups during the tabling of the 2020 Budget which involved an additional allocation of RM350 million.

Adnan urged the government to immediately implement some of the announcements made in the Budget, such as the cash award in lieu of leave for up to 75 days as replacement pay for civil servants who have served for at least 15 years as well as a salary hike for teachers in Grade 56.



