Guan Eng back at MACC for Round 3 of probe

PUTRAJAYA: Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here this morning to give his statement – the third time he has been called this week by the anti-graft agency.

The DAP secretary-general arrived at 10.42am, accompanied by his lawyer, RSN Rayer.

Yesterday, Lim spent seven hours at the MACC headquarters to assist in its investigation into the Penang undersea tunnel project.

On Wednesday, he was there for six hours.

Lim, who is also the former finance minister, is a witness in the probe.

He is among the current and former state leaders who have been called to give their statements to MACC as part of its investigation into the project.

Earlier this month, MACC chief Azam Baki said the agency’s probe into the RM6.3 billion project was centred on possible money laundering. He said he expected the investigation to be completed in two to three weeks.

A former Penang Port Commission official has been arrested and three companies raided as part of MACC’s investigation.

The RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel and three main roads project was mooted by the Penang government to alleviate traffic on the first bridge.

The 7.2km undersea tunnel will connect Pangkor Road in Pulau Tikus on the island and Bagan Ajam in Butterworth. If the result of its feasibility study is positive, construction will begin in 2023.



