Guan Eng leaves MACC after 8 hours of questioning

PUTRAJAYA: Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng left the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters here this evening after eight hours of questioning.

MACC said Lim will not be called again tomorrow for further questioning. The sessions are part of an investigation into a multi-billion undersea tunnel and highways project that forms part of the Penang Transport Master Plan.

Lim was seen leaving MACC at 7pm. Lim, who is DAP secretary-general, was accompanied by his lawyer, RSN Rayer, in the third round of questioning at MACC this week.

Lim spent seven hours at the MACC headquarters yesterday and six hours on Wednesday to assist in the investigations.

Earlier this month, MACC chief Azam Baki said the investigation into the RM6.3 billion project was centred on possible money laundering. He said he expected the investigation to end in two to three weeks.

Lim is among several current and former state leaders who have been called to give their statements. A former chairman of the Penang Port Commission was arrested recently, and later released on bail, and three companies raided as part of the investigations.

The RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel and three main roads project was mooted by the Penang government to alleviate traffic congestion. The 7.2km undersea tunnel will connect Pangkor Road on the island to Bagan Ajam in Butterworth.



