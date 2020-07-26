Guidelines on urban gardening by end-August

KUALA LUMPUR: Government guidelines on procedures and policies for community garden activities in cities will be made public by the end of August.

Local government minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the guidelines were being streamlined and fine-tuned by the ministry to ensure that any opening of gardens in urban areas is done in accordance with standards.

“There is currently no policy (for urban gardens), so it is a bit confusing for those who are interested in operating gardens,” she said.

“So they just take the vacant land and do (managing the garden). We have to make an SOP or (related) policy, which type of land is allowed (such as) near power substations, construction methods and some other details to facilitate the gardening,” she told Bernama today.

Zuraida said with the guidelines in place, urban gardeners will also not have difficulty referring to and making applications at the various agencies.

It is hoped that the guidelines will also be a catalyst for expanding community garden programmes such as the pilot project at the People’s Housing Project (PPR) Lembah Subang 2, Petaling Jaya.

The minister said community garden initiatives will be coordinated by the ministry and its agencies including the National Landscape Department and local authorities.



