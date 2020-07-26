Korean model for national body to look after music industry

KUALA TERENGGANU: South Korea is being studied as a model for a national regulatory body to handle matters relating to the music industry, communications minister Saifuddin Abdullah said today.

Saifuddin said the efforts to set up a national body related to music are being mobilised by the Creative Industry Task Force chaired by him and tourism and culture minister Nancy Shukri.

“For films, there is the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) which can define what is a film, and what is not a film and so on. For music, there is no responsible body to manage the administrative side of music production. Compared to some countries like South Korea, there is a national body that takes into account all that, that is what we want to do and the Creative Industry Task Force, among others, will look at the model in South Korea,” he said.

Saifuddin also said his ministry would increase efforts to promote nasyid music at a higher level, as it could also be extended to other aspects such as dakwah, education, halal products, muslimah clothing and so on.



