Operation to arrest those who didn’t take second Covid-19 test begins tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Beginning tomorrow, police will take stern action and arrest and charge anyone who has not taken the second screening test on the 13th day of home quarantine.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement today that these individuals have been instructed to contact the nearest district health office (PKD) to take the second screening test.

Beginning July 24, the government decided that all Malaysians returning from overseas and foreigners who are entering the country must undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine at government-designated quarantine stations.

They also have to bear the full cost of the quarantine, including the cost of screening tests for Covid-19.

The government has resorted to this as some individuals returning to the country violated the SOPs for home quarantine by leaving their homes and going to public places as well as taking off the wristbands which they have to wear.

As of today, 839 individuals have returned home through international gates and all were placed at six quarantine stations in Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan and Johor.



